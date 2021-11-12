Here is your what's on guide for Leeds this weekend. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Things to do in Leeds: 7 events this weekend including Belgrave Feast and Roller Girl Gang at the Corn Exchange

From yoga sessions to roller skating markets, there's plenty to do in Leeds this weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:45 pm

Here is your what's on guide for Leeds this weekend.

1. Skate and Create Market

Roller Girl Gang is holding their skate and create market on the lower ground floor of the Corn Exchange this weekend. From 10am on Saturday until 4pm on Sunday, enjoy workshops and stalls from skating professionals or pick up a brand new pair of skates from the Roller Girl Gang pop-up shop in the shopping centre. Booking is advised through their website.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Christmas and Craft Market

Left Bank's craft and flea market returns this Sunday with a special Christmas theme. Shop small this festive season with a huge selection of products from illustration to vintage bric-a-brac, plants to jewellery, ceramics to candles on offer all day. Doors open at 10am with a £2.50 entry fee required on the door.

Photo: Google

3. Belgrave Feast

The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am. Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Knead Pitta, Pellizco, Spuds & Bros and Sugar Blonde Bake, or browse the arts and crafts on display from Ceramic Room, Little Owl Creates and Hannah Louise Dirty Knees. The event is free to enter and runs until 8pm.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Great Yorkshire Vegan Market

On Sunday over 80 vegan stalls are running throughout the day at Leeds Kirkgate Market as part of the Great Yorkshire Vegan Market. Admission is just £5 with under 16's entering for free, and 100% of any proceeds will go directly to animal welfare charities. Doors open at 10am and VIP tickets are available in advance to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products.

Photo: Eric Gregory

