4. Great Yorkshire Vegan Market

On Sunday over 80 vegan stalls are running throughout the day at Leeds Kirkgate Market as part of the Great Yorkshire Vegan Market. Admission is just £5 with under 16's entering for free, and 100% of any proceeds will go directly to animal welfare charities. Doors open at 10am and VIP tickets are available in advance to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products.

Photo: Eric Gregory