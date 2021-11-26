Here is our list of 7 events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Christmas Jumper Disco Brunch
Tailors Gin is hosting their Christmas Jumper Disco Brunch on Saturday. Wrap up warm in a toasty jumper and enjoy a glass of mulled wine on their winter terrace, before indulging in a festive brunch. The event starts at 2pm with booking available through Tailors Gin's website.
Photo: Bruce Robinson
2. Kirkstall Abbey Markets
From 11am until 5pm on Saturday Kirkstall Abbey is open for its last market of the year. Browse local suppliers, makers and creatives while enjoying a bite to eat at one of Leeds' own award-winning food suppliers.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Reclaim The Night 44th March
Reclaim The Night Leeds is holding its 44th annual march campaigning for women's safety on the streets this Saturday. The event starts at 9pm and finishes at 11pm, with protestors meeting at Woodhouse Moor before marching to the Town Hall.
Photo: Andrew Roe
4. Frazey Ford at Brudenell Social Club
Vancouver artist Frazey Ford is heading to Brudenell this weekend to promote her first new album in five years. Revered for her soulful voice and captivating live show, Ford takes to the stage on Sunday with tickets available through Brudenell's website. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Photo: Lauren D Zbarsky