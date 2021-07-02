We've put together a handy guide to help you out with your plans this weekend. Which will you choose?
1. The Savvy Baker x Dollhouse
The Savvy Baker is teaming up with Dollhouse in Leeds for brunch this Sunday. With bottomless drinks, brownies and "the best vibes" for two hours at £30 per person, DJ Josh Weekes will join Savannah at the bar this weekend. Brownies also available at the Mulistories event pop up.
2. Live Comedy at The Fenton
A full two hour comedy show is taking place live at The Fenton in Leeds this evening (Saturday) from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. It's an adult-only comedy improvisation show from the five star-rated group The Discount Comedy Checkout. Tickets are £10 per person and can be booked on Eventbrite.
3. Chow Down
This weekend at Chow Down you'll find Grainger, Emily Pilbeam and Andy Buchan on Saturday with Shouk Street Food, Pizza Loco, The Twisted Meal and Scoop to eat. On Sunday, there's the same food and music from Mookie and The Bab, Edv3ctor and Meanwood Radio. Open from 6pm to 10pm.
4. Angelica Leeds
Breathtaking views, an ice cold drink in one hand and sizzling sunshine creating that perfect photograph lighting. Where else but Leeds’ rooftop terrace at Angelica bar and restaurant? The Instagram-hotspot has a new Botanical Garden set in the sky for the summer which is in place this weekend. In partnership with Ketel One.