The Royal Armouries joins Light Night Leeds for the first time

The Royal Armouries will be putting two giant illuminated knights on display as it takes part in the city-wide Light Night Leeds festival for the first time.

The twelve-foot high illuminated armoured knights will battle it out in the museum’s outdoor ampitheatre on October 10 and 11.

Visitors can charge down to see these mighty warriors every hour and half hour from 6pm to 11pm each evening. The installation is supported by the museum and the Waterfront Enhancement Fund.

The museum square will also play host to a second light installation, iTernity by Katja Heitmann. iTernity is an audio-visual installation based on the famous ballet solo ‘The Dying Swan’.

Visitors can come to see a brand new exhibit, a Buddhist manuscript dating to the 19th century on loan from the British Library. This Burmese folding book manuscript contains images of eight festivals in Burma. The opening on display shows a procession at the Buddhist Thadingyut festival.

The display of the manuscript coincides with two further light displays on Leeds Dock sponsored by the British Library in connection with their forthcoming Buddhist exhibition in London. ‘Voyage’, a floating display of hundreds of colour changing oversized origami ‘paper boats’ on the Leeds canal, and ‘Reflections on the Water’ which showcases traditional artwork from the city’s Buddhist community. On both evenings the museum will be open late until 11pm.

The event is free to attend. Visit www.royalarmouries.org or www.lightnightleeds.co.uk for more information.