After being cancelled due to the pandemic for the first time in 20 years, the famous agricultural event is back.

It runs from Tuesday, July 13 to Friday, July 16.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Visitors to the first day of the show relax in the fine weather to watch the showjumping in the main ring. Picture Tony Johnson.

What is the Great Yorkshire Show?

The Great Yorkshire Show is an annual agricultural event held over three days and welcomes over 130,000 visitors each year.

Hosted in Harrogate, the show features thousands of animals, including cattle, pigs and pigeons, that are brought to compete in judging rings.

As well as competitions, the show includes entertainment, live music and opportunities to buy the latest farming equipment and machinery.

The history of the Great Yorkshire Show

The origins of the Great Yorkshire Show first began in 1837 when a group of agriculturalists formed the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, with the aim of developing English agriculture.

One of the main plans of the group included hosting an agricultural event - this became the Yorkshire Show which first ran in 1838.

It became known as the Great Yorkshire Show in 1843 as it gained popularity across the country and was held in a different town every year until the First World War, then starting annually again in 1949.

The show gained it’s permanent showground in Harrogate in 1951 - since then the grounds have developed and changed, but the showground still remains on the original site situated off Railway Road.

There are new additions to look forward to this year - including a new woodland trail and demonstrations in the Forestry Section.

For the first time in the history of the show, there will also be demonstrations from Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Who is performing at the Great Yorkshire Show?

The main ring will feature performances from sporting soprano Lizzie Jones and Atkinson Action Horses.

There will also be live music bands in the President’s Lawn each day including Mr Wilsons Second Liners, Casablanca Steps, Sarah Brickell and Back Chat Brass.

How to get a ticket for the Great Yorkshire Show?

Members of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society do not need to buy tickets for the show and have access to the four days. Any members attending need to bring their members badge.

Tickets for non-members are now sold out and there are not tickets at the gates.

Where is the Great Yorkshire Show held?

The Great Yorkshire Show is at the Regional Agricultural Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground Harrogate HG2 8NZ.

Are dogs allowed?