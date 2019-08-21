The Ashes at Headingley Leeds: where to park and how to get there

The third Ashes Test Match at Headingley takes place this weekend.

England take on Australia at the Emerald Headingley ground from Thursday, August 22 until Monday, August, 26.

The game is set to last five days.

It is the first time an Ashes Test Match has been played at Headingley since 2009.

How to get there:

By bus:

The 19, 19A and 56 buses go along Cardigan Road.

The 1, 28, 95, 96 and 97 all go to Headingley and stop within walking distance of the ground.

By rail:

Burley park train station is a seven minute walk from Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Headingley train station is a 15 minute walk from the stadium.

Leeds Station is a 45 minute walk.

By car:

The Emerald Headingley Stadium offers this advice for drivers using the M621:

Take M621 – Leave at junction 2, signposted Emerald Headingley Stadium. Follow the A643 (A58) Wetherby road – at the next roundabout take the City Centre/Wetherby A58 exit. Almost immediately, bear left to Ilkley (A65) and the airport. At the lights (TGI Friday is on the left), turn left into Kirkstall Road A65. Go straight on for about .75 mile (Yorkshire Television is on the right).

There is a sign at the traffic lights showing “Headingley 1.5 miles”. Stay in the right-hand lane. Turn right and go up the hill to another set of traffic lights at the crossroads. Carry straight on up Cardigan Road (Co-op is on the left). After the pedestrian lights and bus stop turn left into St Michael’s Lane, signposted Headingley Stadium. The Ground is on your right-hand side.

By shuttle bus:

There is a shuttle bus direct to the ground - the R66.

It goes from the Bishopsgate Street bus stop, outside Leeds Station.

The first bus departs at 9.30am and the final bus at 11.10am.

The return bus is directly outside Carnegie Pavilion on Kirkstall Lane.

It costs £3.50 return for adults and £2 for children.

Parking

Car parking is very limited at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

It is £5 first come, first serve at the ground.

There is some on-site parking around the stadium but watch out for parking restrictions.

At the recent Leeds Rhinos v Catalans dragons match, 50 warnings and 10 penalty notices had been given out by half time.

Emerald Stadium advises people to park at Leeds City Council’s ‘Park and Stride’ located at Beckett Park, LS6 3PW.

It is £10 for a car, £20 for a people carrier/mini bus and £30 per coach.

It is a £15 minute walk away from the stadium.