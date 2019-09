Every September more than 40,000 volunteers across England organise as many as 5,000 events in celebration of the country's wonderful history and culture. It marks a great opportunity to explore hidden places and unique venues, all of which are free to visit. A full list of events taking place across Leeds can be viewed on the Heritage Open Days website, but here are 17 not to miss.

1. The Leeds Library Discover the history of the famous sons and daughters of Leeds at a special exhibition showcasing pictures, books and a collection of old and new maps throughout September. Lunchtime tours require pre-booking.

2. Yeadon Town Hall Aviation historian Ken Cothliff will trace the fascinating history of Yorkshire's own airport in an illustrated talk, featuring a number of photographs never before displayed to the public.

3. Yeadon Tarn Bandstand Discover the rich history and heritage of Yeadon with a picturesque walk, beginning at Yeadon Tarn Bandstand, through the Conservation Areas, on 19 September from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Pre-booking is required.

4. Aire and Calder Navigation Heritage Walk Embark on a heritage walk from the city centre to Thwaite Mills, discovering the history of the Navigation and river, and their use of transport through the ages. Taking place on 17 and 22 September, pre-booking is required.

