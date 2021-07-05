Here's a handy guide of some of the best events happening at the city's culture venues. Which will you choose to do?
1. Leeds International Film Festival
Leeds International Film Festival presents The Salt in Our Waters. Part of the LIFF Selects programme, the film sees Bangladeshi director Rezwan Shahriar Sumits debut feature. An artist leaves the bustling capital of Dhaka to a coastal village on the Bangladeshi delta for inspiration.
2. Leeds Playhouse
A Little Night Music at Leeds Playhouse. Composer Stephen Sondheim's tantalising tale flirts with musical theatre and opera, and includes the classic song 'Send in the Clowns'. A collaboration between Opera North and Leeds Playhouse. A chance meeting between ex-lovers sparks a game of romantic musical chairs over a weekend in the country.
3. Temple Newsam
Local man Paul Adkin created a Facebook group at the beginning of lockdown for his daughter and her friends to share the painted rocks they enjoyed making and finding around Temple Newsam. The group grew to more than 1,000 members and the rock collection has now been installed in Temple Newsam’s playground.
4. Sunnybank Mills
Weaving in a Day at Sunnybank Mills, July 10 from 10am. For people who want to have a go at weaving and learn some of the basics on a loom whilst also producing their own unique piece of work. A whole day just weaving in a small class, with support.