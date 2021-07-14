Tank Party Tour Leeds: Two-day beer party with food, music and merch set to take over Leeds Multistories
A two-day beer party with food, music and merchandise is set to take over a rooftop venue in Leeds.
Camden Town Brewery's annual 'tank party' is hitting the road for the first time this summer with pop-up events across the country.
It will come to Leeds on Friday July 23 and Saturday July 24, taking over the new Multistories rooftop venue in the Merrion Centre car park.
The Tank Party Tour will celebrate the brewery's fresh, unfiltered Hells Lager - poured straight from the 'touring tank' which will be filled up at the brewery before travelling to Leeds.
Camden Town Brewery will also take over the Multistories bar with its other beers, including the Pale Ale and Off Menu.
There will be pop-up food stalls, live music and merchandise from the brewery at the event, with DJs set to be announced soon.
You can book tickets here.