The organiser of the Multistories pop-up venue Arron Fishwick

Camden Town Brewery's annual 'tank party' is hitting the road for the first time this summer with pop-up events across the country.

It will come to Leeds on Friday July 23 and Saturday July 24, taking over the new Multistories rooftop venue in the Merrion Centre car park.

The Tank Party Tour will celebrate the brewery's fresh, unfiltered Hells Lager - poured straight from the 'touring tank' which will be filled up at the brewery before travelling to Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camden Town Brewery will also take over the Multistories bar with its other beers, including the Pale Ale and Off Menu.

There will be pop-up food stalls, live music and merchandise from the brewery at the event, with DJs set to be announced soon.