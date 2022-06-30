Celebrating the tenth year of Tank Party, Camden Town brewery is bringing its finest craft beers and ales to Leeds this weekend for an two-day affair in the city centre.

Held at iconic venue and shopping centre the Corn Exchange, Tank Party celebrates the freshest way to drink beer around - poured straight from the tank into a crisp, cold glass.

Tank Party brings the freshest Unfiltered Hells Lager directly from the original brewery in Camden to beer fans across the UK.

"We love working with our pub and bar partners across the UK, and Leeds Corn Exchange is a big supporter of the Camden brand and our fresh beer," said a spokesperson for Camden Town brewery.

"The Corn Exchange hosts a range of incredible events and its location within Leeds is super central – we love the building and felt like it was the perfect backdrop for our shiny fresh beer tanks."

This year the Tank Party tour is back and bigger than ever, stopping off at Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle, before heading back to the Home of Hells brewery in London.

Camden Town has paired up with some of Leeds' tastiest local foodies, bringing boozy dishes from B's Bistro and Don’t Feed the Dog to the Corn Exchange.

To keep the party vibes going across the weekend, there will also be a series of live artists and DJs to get the crowd on their feet with the best selection of electro, disco and funk tunes.

"The Tank Party Tour allows us to bring our Camden beer straight to the pint glasses of lager lovers all across the UK and we can’t wait to see the response from people attending the event.

"Last year performed extremely well with Camden fans nationwide, so we can’t wait to take our fresh beer on tour again this year, with more beer, and more stops, than before."

The Tank Party tour kicks off at the Corn Exchange from 10am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday. The event is free to enter.