Here's our list of six things to do and places to visit on a rainy day- have you visited any of these spots?
1.
Firefly Pottery hosts a range of sessions and tutorials for all ages. Photo: Firefly Pottery
2. Tropical World at Roundhay Park
A spacious indoor wildlife park, Tropical World is situated in the middle of Roundhay Park in Leeds. With a range of fish, desert mammals, birds and bugs to see, use the guide on their website to identify each animal as you enjoy your tour around the zoo. Tickets are available on the Tropical World website.
Photo: Google
3. Tick Tock Unlock Escape Rooms
The first escape room to open its doors in Leeds, Tick Tock Unlock has remained a firm favourite for its range of rooms for the whole family. Recently launching its new Library of Broken Books game, this new addition merges theatre performances, game shows and escape rooms together for a truly immersive experience. Book in through their website now.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. TeamSport Go Karting
For the more adventurous of families, TeamSport in Leeds is offering a thrill you won't want to miss out on. At 530 metres their track is the largest in Yorkshire, full of twists and turns to get your heart racing. Book in for a session now through the TeamSport website.
Photo: Google