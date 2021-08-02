National Play Day at The Waterfront Festival

On Wednesday over at Sovereign Square, The Waterfront Festival is hosting a free play event for kids in collaboration with Pop Up and Play. With a range of interactive activities, arts and crafts and soft play fun, the event is a great way to get kids up and active during the Summer holidays. National Play Day kicks off at 11am and runs till 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left Bank are running their hip-hop workshops for five weeks. Photo: Joanna Reed

Free Film Screening of The Lion King at Lidget Green Healthy Living Centre

As part of the Summer Unlocked 2021 scheme, Bradford Family Film Fiesta ais showing a range of family friendly films across Bradford for the whole of August. On Tuesday at 3pm you can catch the 2019 reimagining of Disney's Lion King on the big screen, completely for free. Head over to Lidget Green Healthy Living Centre in Bradford to watch, no booking ahead required! Take a look at the rest of the listings for August here.

Hip-Hop Workshop at Left Bank

Over the course of the next five weeks Left Bank is offering hip-hop workshops teaching the art of graffiti writing, emceeing and DJing to kids. Suitable for all ages, the scheme is funded by Healthy Holidays and encourages young people to try something new this Summer. Running on Mondays 10am till noon, you can book in for a single session or attend the whole five week scheme by registering on the Leftbank website.

Left Bank are hosting a range of fun workshops for kids throughout the holidays. Photo: Google

Copley's Corn Maze

One of the largest corn mazes in Britain, Copley's Corn Maze is open for business once more for another five weeks of fun. Each maze at the farm is interactive, with a range of game sheets, quizzes and activities available for the whole family to enjoy. Over at Copley's you'll also find the largest jumping pillow in the UK, sizing up at a whopping 50ft wide! Explore the mazes, enjoy their jumping pillow or try out some of the farm's many attractions, it's up to you! Children under two attend for free, tickets can be purchased through their website.

Tie Dye Workshop at Honey Pottery

On Wednesday, Honey Pottery in Horsforth is hosting a tie-dye session where kids can create their own DIY t-shirt or trainers to take home at the end of the day. All materials are provided for the session, with parents able to leave their kids in the capable hands of the staff at Honey Pottery and take a stroll around the town centre. The workshop starts at 10am and costs £15 for a t-shirt or £18 for a pair of trainers, the total cost inclusive of refreshments on site. Book in for the class on Eventbrite.

Professor Pumpernickle's Science Show

This Friday over at the Thackray Museum of Medicine in Harehills, Professor Pumpernickle is bringing his science show back to life with a bang. Watch in awe as he wows you with magical illusions, thrilling experiments and makes you laugh with his tomfoolery. The professor is hosting his shows all through Summer, so if you can't make it this time take a look on the Thackray Museum website to see the full list of shows available.