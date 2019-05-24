Summer fun as Professor takes visitors back in time at the Merrion Centre in Leeds

The most exciting periods of history will be brought to life at the Merrion Centre in Leeds with Professor Humbolt’s Chamber of Time Museum on July 13.

Visitors are invited to travel through time and make history in an event running throughout the summer holidays.

It will offer visitors a totally immersive entertainment and educational experience, with interactive 360-

degree sets, special effects and live actors.

Operated by Bifrost Entertainment, ‘The Chamber of Time’ delivers a unique and exciting experience for all the family. Suitable for ages six plus and adults alike.

The 45 minute, immersive experience whisks visitors through 5,000 years of British history, from the mythical origins of Stonehenge through to the tournaments of the Tudor dynasty.

Operations director, Bifrost Entertainment, Liam Turford, said: “We’re delighted to work in partnership with the Merrion Centre to bring to life our unique ‘Chamber of Time’ attraction in Leeds city centre.

“A well-established vibrant shopping centre and thriving entertainment and leisure destination, its central location in the heart of the Arena Quarter district gives prime access to local arena goers, residents, students, families and shoppers alike.”

Head of Marketing and PR for Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, James Broughton, said: “We’re extremely excited to ‘make history’ in the heart of Leeds bringing to life the first ever immersive visitors’ attraction in the Merrion Centre.”

Professional actors and state of the art special effects will catapult you into the past where you will be able to experience history first hand. Prices start from £7.20 per child and £8.50 per adult.