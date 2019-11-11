The Strictly Come Dancing Live lineup has been announced (BBC)

The 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing and now details of the dance competition's annual arena tour have been revealed.

Leeds’ First Direct Arena is among the venues which will host the celebrity dancers and their professional partners.

Here's everything you need to know about ticket prices, tour dates and more.

Which couples are joining the tour?

The official lineup was announced on Monday morning with Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott, actress Catherine Tyldesley, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Kelvin Fletcher, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell, social media sensation Saffron Barker and their professional partners make up the star-studded lineup

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and partner Giovanni Pernice are among the notable couples overlooked from the tour.

The snubbed performer revealed that she “desperately” wanted to participate in the tour.

Who's presenting the show?

Series 16 champion Stacey Dooley will present the live show which kicks off on January 16.

The TV presenter revealed her joy following the announcement.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can’t wait to experience it from a different perspective," she said. "I’m really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it’ll be a blast. I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I’ll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!”

When does the tour come to Leeds?

The UK-wide tour kicks off on January 16 and will visit Leeds on January 24.

Here’s a full list of UK and Ireland tour dates:

Arena Birmingham, Birmingham - 16 January to 19 January, 2020P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen - 21 and 22 January, 2020First Direct Arena, Leeds - 24 January, 2020Manchester Arena, Manchester - 25 and 26 January, 20203Arena, Dublin - 28 January, 2020SSE Arena, Belfast - 29 and 30 January, 2020The SSE Hydro, Glasgow - February 1 and 2, 2020Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - February 4 and 5, 2020The O2 Arena, London - February 7 to February 9, 2020

How can I get tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets are already on sale for the tour and can be purchased at Ticketmaster and Ticket Zone Store.

Ticket prices range from £40 to £109.