Held across both Saturday and Sunday, the market makes room for over 20 stalls selling handmade high-quality gifts, jewellery, prints, ceramics, plants and more.

Each business given a stall at this weekend's event represents the aims of Seagulls as a social enterprise- to support people while maintaining an eco-friendly mindset.

With the value and importance of reusing and recycling household materials at their core, Seagulls Reuse hopes that this market will encourage people to get crafty with their unwanted items.

Speaking with Seagulls founder Kate Moree, she said:

"Before Covid we held markets three times a year, Easter, Summer and Christmas, with the Christmas market being the busiest of the three.

There was always a lovely atmosphere and plenty of good food, mulled wine and other beverages to keep people in the mood.

It has been a tough year so we are really looking forward to welcoming people to our yard for Christmas shopping that supports small businesses.

We are also looking forward to showing people around our workshops and encouraging people to book onto one of our festive courses."

In addition to the market Seagulls Lifehouse Studios will be holding an open day event where the whole family can tour their workshop, view a range of handmade artisan products for sale and explore a variety of creative courses on offer.

Visitors will also be given the chance to create their own Christmas tree decorations, guided by a member of staff at Seagulls.

Both events, held at the Seagulls Reuse studio at Aire Place Mills, start at 10am on both days and close at 6pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

Seagulls suggest that attendees arrive on foot as parking is limited nearby.

Bus routes that drop off nearby Aire Place Mills include the 33, 34 and 508.

The Seagulls Christmas market is free to enter with freshly brewed coffee, alcoholic beverages and food on site across the weekend.