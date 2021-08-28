One of the final celebrations of this month's Tudor Summer, the Royal Armouries are hosting their bank holiday jousting all weekend. Photo: Tony Johnson

Starting today and running until Monday, the museum’s purpose-built tiltyard will become the home to four internationally renowned knights as they battle it out in Tudor-themed tournaments all weekend-long.

The knights will be split into two teams, as crowds gather to watch them go head-to-head at high speeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Armouries Tudor Tournament runs from 10am on Saturday till 5pm on bank holiday Monday. Photo: Tony Johnson

The battles are taking place twice daily across the bank holiday weekend, with one show at noon and another at 3pm.

Jack Yates, from the museum, said:

“These tournaments are for the delayed 501st anniversary of the Field of Cloth of Gold, cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

"As such, all that fanfare has been rolled over into this tournament, with dedicated Tudor tabards, flags and tents filling our arena and square in front of the museum.

Watch knights go head to head in magnificent battles all weekend long. Photo: Tony Johnson

“Even Royal Armouries resident champion knight Andrew Deane is competing in his brand-new armour- it was commissioned in 2019 to be worn at our postponed 2020 tournament.”

The Royal Armouries bank holiday weekend events are set to wow spectators with their most dazzling slice of history yet.

In between each jousting ceremony people will find the museum filled to the brim with pomp and pageantry fit for a king or queen, as well as roaming minstrels and fools to entertain on-lookers in classic Tudor fashion.

Attendees also have the chance to practice their bow and arrow skills at the archery stand, or try their hand at some sword-play at the knight school.

The museum will even have its own in-house blacksmith in action.

And there will be spectacular birds soaring above the medieval skies as part of a falconry display.

The Royal Armouries Tudor Tournament runs from 10am on Saturday till 5pm on bank holiday Monday.

Tickets are available to book through Eventbrite or via the Royal Armouries website.