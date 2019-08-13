Roundhay Park parkrun cancelled due to Ed Sheeran concert

Have your say

The Roundhay Park parkrun has been cancelled due to the Ed Sheeran concert at the weekend.

Ed Sheeran will be performing at the park on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17.

The run website issued a statement which said: "Roundhay parkrun is cancelled on 17 August 2019: concert in the park."

The run on Saturday, August 10 also had to be cancelled due to the concert fencing being put up earlier than organisers expected.

An update on the Facebook page said: "The Ed Sheeran fencing and concert infrastructure has started to be erected earlier than we anticipated and is already blocking both our usual winter routes."

Roundhay Park park run is one of the most popular runs in Leeds, with 340 running on August 3.

Although Roundhay run is cancelled this weekend, organisers have said it's great for some "park run" tourism.

The nearest park runs are Potternewton, Woodhouse Moor, Temple Newsam and Armley.

