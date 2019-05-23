READER OFFER: Save almost £30 with The York Dungeon 2-4-1 ticket offer

The York Dungeon is a frightfully fun day out for all the family and to celebrate half term we have an exclusive 2-4-1 reader offer to save almost £30!

The offer is when purchasing a full priced individual adult walk up admission ticket.

That's a scarily good saving of almost £30 on The Ultimate Dungeon adult ticket or £16.95 on a Sinner's Saver adult ticket.

To redeem the offer cut out the ticket - in one of our participating newspapers below - and present at York Dungeon before June 30, 2019.

But remember to pick up your copy of the newspaper today - Thursday, May 23, 2019 - to get this exclusive offer.

Participating newspapers are:

The Star

Yorkshire Evening Post

Hartlepool Mail

Sunderland Echo

One voucher per pair can be redeemed.

To redeem the offer, simply cut out for the voucher in one of our participating newspapers and present it at The York Dungeon.

Can you stomach a visit this half term to the award winning The York Dungeon, located in York city centre?

The York Dungeon is a thrilling and hilarious 75 minute actor-lead tour. You’ll scream and laugh on a journey through 2,000 years of York’s darkest history

The York Dungeon

From Romans to Vikings, from ghost stories to Guy Fawkes; you’ll discover the legends and dispel the myths.

What crimes were punishable by death? Where do York’s most famous ghosts reside? Which torture implements caused the most pain?

The York Dungeon brings together horrible characters, immersive sets and thrilling special-effects in a unique and exciting actor led experience that you see, hear, feel and smell.

Across 11 live shows featuring famous Yorkshire characters, like Dick Turpin and Guy Fawkes, live actors and immersive 360 degree sets create an unforgettable experience.

The shows include Fear The Vikings, Vengeance of The Vikings, The Plague Doctor, The Golden Fleece, The Gunpowder Plot, The Torturer, The Courtroom, Execution and the Highwayman.

NEW FOR 2019: experience The Curse of the Witch; a new show that brings evil and terror to the York Dungeon. It’s 1649 and Isabella Billington has been accused of murder and witchcraft. She claims innocence, but not all is as it seems…

The York Dungeon

Personal photography is not allowed within the Dungeon - but you can strike a pose for a hilarious keepsake photo to savour the memory of your visit.

Those needing a drink to calm their nerves or in need of a snack can visit the venue's Dungeon Tavern.

The attraction is only a 10 minute walk from York Railway Station and five minutes from major car parks.

For opening times, please visit www.thedungeons.com/york

Scream and laugh as you journey back through 2,000 years at The York Dungeon

2-4-1 READER OFFER:

The offer entitles a 2-4-1 entry when purchasing a full priced individual adult walk up admission ticket at The York Dungeon.

To redeem the offer cut out the voucher - in one of our newspapers as listed above, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 - and present at York Dungeon before June 30, 2019.

One voucher per pair permitted to be redeemed.

No photocopies accepted.

Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Children aged four and under not admitted.

Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and must be surrendered on entry.

Management reserves the right to refuse admission or withdraw the promotional offer at any time.

For full terms and conditions or amends see the voucher in paper.

