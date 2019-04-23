Rare chance to get an insider's view of bird reserve with Blue Planet UK expert

As part of their 50th birthday celebrations, RSPB Bempton Cliffs is offering visitors the rare chance to get an insider’s view of the running of the award-winning nature reserve near Bridlington.

Having been seen on Blue Planet UK, warden Dave Aitken, will be leading two special walks for the public for the first time.

As part of a small group, visitors will explore key areas on the reserve and get a unique warden’s-eye view of the work undertaken here – from welcoming over 100,000 visitors a year to the important seabird monitoring that goes on away from the public eye.

Dave said: “This is a real chance to get to know a different side to the cliff tops. There’s a lot more to us than just pointing out puffins – much as we enjoy that aspect of our work. Behind the scenes we deal on a day-to-day basis with habitat management and wildlife conservation that will ensure this special place stays that way for years to come.”

Dave is also a licensed bird ringer and is equally passionate about the local farmland birds and the migrant birds that drop in later in the year – as well as the unsung heroes of the reserve, the tree sparrows.

In fact, no-one knows the reserve, or the half million seabirds that flock here, better than the warden. Exploring it in his company is sure to give visitors a greater insight into this remarkable wildlife haven.

Dave added: “I have one of the best jobs in the world – to be able to share what I do every day with others is a real privilege. Hopefully those who join me will learn a little more about how we give nature a home here while enjoying a glorious stroll in an amazing location. And you never know, secrets may be revealed.”

The walks take place on Thursday May 30 and Thursday July 25 at 4pm. Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite and cost £16 RSPB members, £20 non-members, including admission charge. Numbers are strictly limited so early booking is recommended.