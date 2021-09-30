Pumpkin picking in Leeds 2021: pumpkin patches and farms near me to visit this Autumn and Halloween
There are several pumpkin patches and farms in and around Leeds to explore this October.
As October creeps in there is only one thing on everyone's mind: Halloween.
And finding the perfect pumpkin to carve can be a difficult task, with many wanting the adventure of rooting for gold at a farm instead of a supermarket.
These are some of the farms and pumpkin patches in and around Leeds that are open for business during the Autumn months.
Horsforth Pick Your Own, Kemps Farm
Opening on October 8 for pumpkin picking, Horsforth Pick Your Own is a large farm with plenty of fruit and vegetables to hand pick.
During the summer months the farm opens for strawberry and raspberry picking, before welcoming Halloween-lovers to the fields to find the perfect pumpkin to carve or eat.
Bert's Barrow
Located onAustfield Lane on the outskirts of Leeds, Bert's Barrow is a popular tourist attraction for those wanting to grab a pumpkin before the season is through.
They offer a range of workshops on site also, with a cafe and restaurant serving up hot drinks and sandwiches to fill hungry bellies after searching the fields for pumpkins.
Swithens Farm
Swithens Farm not only offers pumpkin picking during the Autumn months, but also hosts a range of farm animals for children to pet when visiting.
Head down to the fields and grab all the fruit and vegetables on offer, and don't forget to pick up the perfect carvable pumpkin when there.
The farm is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am till 5pm.
Yorkshire Pumpkins, Lodge Farm
Located at Lodge Farm in York, this pumpkin patch is only a short drive away from Leeds and is well worth the venture.
The patch is open 10am till 4pm every day throughout the Autumn season, with tickets available on their website.Find out more about Yorkshire Pumpkins on the Lodge Farm website.
Farmer Copleys
Farmer Copleys can be found in Pontefract, just a short drive away from Leeds.
The farm offers pumpkin picking to visitors as well as a large farm shop, cafe and flower shop on site.
Farmer Copleys opens at 8:30am every day and closes at 5:30pm every day apart from Sunday, where it closes at 4:30pm.
Find out more on the Farmer Copleys website.
