Psychic known as 'Yorkshire's Angel' to appear at Elland Road
Psychic medium Chantelle Lockhart is hosting an evening at Leeds United Football Club.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:01 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:01 pm
Known as 'Yorkshire's Angel', Mrs Lockhart will be at Billy's Bar at Elland Road on Tuesday, November 26, for a night of 'messages from the spirit realms'.
Doors open at 7pm and the show commences at 8pm.
Tickets can be pre-booked for £15, or are available for £17 on the night.
To book, call 0113 532 9440 from 9am to 5pm, or email karen.cross@jpimedia.co.uk for more information.