Psychic known as 'Yorkshire's Angel' to appear at Elland Road

Elland Road.

Known as 'Yorkshire's Angel', Mrs Lockhart will be at Billy's Bar at Elland Road on Tuesday, November 26, for a night of 'messages from the spirit realms'.

Doors open at 7pm and the show commences at 8pm.

Tickets can be pre-booked for £15, or are available for £17 on the night.