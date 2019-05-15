PREVIEW: WWE wrestling superstars square up for showdown at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

WWE fan favourite Roman Reigns is heading a roster of big name superstar wrestlers at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

But bad boy Baron Corbin has vowed to rein supreme.

He sent a brutal message to wrestling fans as he promises to beat up their favourite big names - watch the video here.

Corbin, who retired legend Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 35, will take part in the main event in Sheffield.

He will join Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley take on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

Corbin defeated Strowman in a no disqualification match at the recent pay-per-view Elimination Chamber event in Texas, one of the highlights on the WWE calendar.

And the 6ft 8ins 20st giant vows to deliver another beating when the WWE 2019 Live Tour arrives at FlyDSA Arena on Thursday, May 16.

In an exclusive video message to fans, Corbin said: :"Sheffield, United Kingdom - May 16th at FlyDSA Arena, WWE is coming to town.

WWE superstars return to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

"We are bringing all of your favourite superstars and I really can't wait to see the look on your kid's face when I beat them up.

Also scheduled to appear in Sheffield - line up subject to change - are Finn Balor vs Elias who will grapple for the Intercontinental Championship.

A RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match will feature Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss vs Lacey Evans.

The RAW Tag Team Championship is also on the line with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

Also on the bill are Lucha House Party vs Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers, plus many more.

Line-up subject to change.

SHOW TIMES:

6pm Doors Open

7.30pm Act I

8.45pm Interval

9.05pm Act II

10.20pm Event Ends