Brudenell Record Fair returns today with a range of local and national record sellers joining forces. Photo: John Paul Craven

Brudenell Record Fair usually takes place four times each year, however due to the restrictions put in place by the Government for nearly two years the fair has been on hold.

Today's event is the first in 18 months, with vinyl lovers from across Leeds and Yorkshire travelling to hunt for the rarest grooves around.

The event is free to enter with sellers from across the UK hosting stalls all day long, including a stall from event organiser Five Rise Records.

Leeds DJ collective Open Turntables are providing a soundtrack of hand-picked music in the Community Room, and are encouraging customers to come and give what they buy a spin on the decks.

Nathan Clark, owner of Brudenell Social Club, said:

"We are so pleased to be able to welcome back a community of record collectors to the venue, and see the opportunity for everyone to buy and sell rare and limited edition records.

It's one of the events we look forward to each time, and we have really missed its presence."

Refreshments are also available on site with a variety of ales and beers on sale at the Brudenell accompanied by a selection of Pieminister pies.

Brudenell Record Fair opens at 10am and runs till 4pm.

Visit Brudenell's website for more information.