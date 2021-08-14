PAW Patrol comes to White Rose shopping centre in Leeds
PAW Patrol fans will be able to meet their favourite characters at White Rose shopping centre in Leeds from this weekend, as the centre hosts the PAW Patrol brick trail, presented and built by BRICKLIVE.
White Rose is hosting 21 models, including favourite characters and well-known buildings from the hit Nick Jr. show, from this weekend until Sunday August 22.
Families are invited to sign up for free at customer services and complete the trail to receive a sticker, a PAW Patrol Panini sticker book, and PAW Patrol: The Movie activity sheet (while stocks last).
Fans of the show are sure to be stunned by a two-meter-tall Lookout Tower, made from more than 65,000 bricks, and the little ones will love Marshall’s Fire Truck selfie spot.
The fun doesn’t end with the PAW Patrol brick trail, as PAW Patrol: The Movie is also now showing at Cineworld White Rose.
“Families are sure to love the free trail, which is the perfect activity to complete before or after PAW Patrol: The Movie. We can’t wait to see the selfies from Marshall’s Fire Truck.”