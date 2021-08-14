White Rose is hosting 21 models, including favourite characters and well-known buildings from the hit Nick Jr. show, from this weekend until Sunday August 22.

Families are invited to sign up for free at customer services and complete the trail to receive a sticker, a PAW Patrol Panini sticker book, and PAW Patrol: The Movie activity sheet (while stocks last).

Fans of the show are sure to be stunned by a two-meter-tall Lookout Tower, made from more than 65,000 bricks, and the little ones will love Marshall’s Fire Truck selfie spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PAW Patrol event will keep kids entertained over the summer holidays.

The fun doesn’t end with the PAW Patrol brick trail, as PAW Patrol: The Movie is also now showing at Cineworld White Rose.