Otley Show 2019: date, opening times, exhibitors, schedule and how to get tickets

An institution that’s been around for 200 years, Otley Show is one of the most popular agricultural shows in the North, attracting around 15,000 visitors annually.

Returning this Saturday (18 May), the show will welcome a range of livestock and handicraft exhibitors, alongside more than 100 trade stands and events throughout the day for visitors to enjoy.

An array of livestock exhibitors will be at the show, including sheep, cattle, horses and dogs

When is the Otley Show 2019?

The Otley Show will be held on Saturday 18 May 2019 at The Showground in Otley.

It will be open to visitors from 8am until 7.30pm.

What exhibitors will be at the Otley Show 2019?

Livestock exhibitors at the Otley Show include owners of cattle and sheep, horses, poultry and pigeons, dogs, rabbits, produce and handicrafts.

Entrants can be seen at various locations around The Showground throughout the day, with the first show taking place at 8am and the last of the day at 3.45pm.

A full schedule of the show times can be viewed on the website.

What events and attractions will there be?

There will be a full programme of events, attractions and classes throughout the day, offering entertainment for the whole family.

Among the show attractions will be a birds of prey display, Terrier racing, the sheep show and live music from Otley Brass Band.

There will also be a variety of classes throughout the day, alongside an array of other attractions which include stone carving and drystone walling demonstrations, tug of war competitions, agricultural trade stands, and a craft marquee and famer's market.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the Otley Show can be bought in advance from local outlets or online, or at the gate on the day.

Prices for tickets are as follows:

- Gate price - adult £10, senior £7, child £4, family £25

- Advance price - adult £8.50, senior £5.50, child £3, family £2

Car parking costs £2 and must be paid on arrival.

Tickets can be bought from the following local outlets:

- Wharfedale Farmers Auction Mart

- Dodgsons, Manor Square

- The Blue Barn, Pool

- Petwise, Otley

- Ilkley Tourist Board, Otley

- Otley Tourist Board, Otley

- F M Lister & Son, Otley

Alternatively, they can be purchased online.