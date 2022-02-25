Here are nine of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Sunday Joint with Elusive Dip and Nathalia Rakotoson Quartet

PopUp Painting is hosting another night at Brasserie Blanc, themed around Van Gogh's Starry Night painting. Photo: PopUp Painting

For this weekend's Sunday Joint five-piece jazz fusion ensemble Elusive Dip take to the stage.

Support comes from a new face on the Leeds jazz scene: pianist Nathalia Rakotoson.

Sunday Joint starts at 8pm at HiFi Club and is free to enter.

Bleach Presents: Jameela

Enjoy blends of hip-hop, jungle, bass and noise on Saturday from selectors Jameela, Algernon Cornelius, MJR and MG Dysfunction at Mabgate Bleach.

Doors open at 9pm with the event running until late.

Tickets are available from Skiddle or on the door.

Lara Jones at Hyde Park Book Club

To celebrate the launch of her new album, Lara Jones will be performing at Hyde Park Book Club on Sunday with support from Emily Jones.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with tickets available from Seetickets.

Ignite at Freedom Mills

Enjoy a night of jungle, techno, DnB and more this Saturday at Freedom Mills.

Selectors include Samiel, Mani, Rat Party, Phasmid and Apollo.

Doors open at 11pm with tickets available from Fixr.

Casa Del Alma at Revolucion De Cuba

Cuban brunch event Casa Del Alma returns to Revolucion De Cuba this Sunday from 2pm.

Enjoy plenty of Havana with the New Freedom Gospel band performing all afternoon.

Book ahead on the Revolucion De Cuba website.

Lunch Breaks at Left Bank

Left Bank's hip-hop family gathering is back this Sunday from noon until 3pm.

Enjoy break dancing, graffiti art, rapping and DJ-ing workshops for all ages - and for no charge.

Booking is essential through the Left Bank website.

Paint Starry Night at Brasserie Blanc

PopUp Painting is hosting another night at Brasserie Blanc, themed around Van Gogh's Starry Night painting.

The event starts at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 5.30pm.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Leeds Community Clothes Exchange

Leeds Community Clothes Exchange returns to Woodhouse Community Centre this Saturday.

Between noon and 4pm, people can bring up to 15 items of clothing to swap for something new.

Tickets cost £3.50 from Eventbrite.

Sunday Sew at Bowery

Sunday Sew returns to Bowery with this session open to all abilities.

All materials are provided with the event open to anyone aged ten or above.

Tickets are available from Bowery's website for £15.