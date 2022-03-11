Here are nine of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Leeds Record Fair

The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Over at Kirkgate Market Leeds Record Fair opens its doors once again to collectors from 10am until 5pm on Saturday.

Admission is free, with 38 stallholders and 80 tables full of vinyl records of all genres to keep you digging for treasure all day.

Belgrave Feast

The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am.

Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Parmogeddon, Osaka Local, Honest Edibles and Nowt But Cheesecakes, or browse the arts and crafts on display upstairs.

The event is free to enter and runs until 6pm.

Love Muscle with Luscious

After Love Muscle's triumphant return earlier this year, the queer club night returns to Wharf Chambers this Saturday headlined by Leeds DJ Luscious.

Support comes from Love Muscle residents Kessie and Izzy Iz.

Stone Roses Tribute at Leeds Irish Centre

Take a trip back to late 80s Madchester with the sound of The Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, indie and acid house.

The event starts at 7.30pm on Saturday with Resurrection and Happy Mondaze performing.

Mungo's HiFi at The Warehouse

Mungo’s HiFi is heading to The Warehouse for a night of dub, reggae and jungle.

Doors open at 9pm on Saturday with the event running until 3am.

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

The First Direct Arena hosts TV comedians from shows such as BBC2’s Mock the Week, Channel 4’s 8 out of 10 Cats, BBC1’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Have I Got News for You and ITV’s Britain's Got Talent for the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.

The event kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday with a bar available during the intervals.

Beginners Improvisation Comedy Course

The Discount Comedy Checkout brings their three week course to The Fenton on Sunday.

Learn the key skills need for improvisational comedy and perform a short piece at the end of the month for the final showcase.

The course starts on Sunday at 1pm and runs until 6pm.

Spring Jazz Cafe and Jam Session

Play, sing or just watch the fun at the Jazz Leeds Spring 2022 Jazz Jam session this weekend - instruments not included so attendees should bring equipment with them.

The event starts on Sunday at 1.30pm and runs until 4pm.

23 Degrees at Freedom Mills

Leeds collective 23 Degrees presents DjRUM, Eliza Rose, Samurai Breaks and Shauna this weekend at Freedom Mills.

Doors open at 11pm with the club night running until 5am.