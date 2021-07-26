Multistories is one of the newest additions to the city's post pandemic party scene and Saturday afternoons in the sun trap spot are set to get hotter.

Every Saturday between 12pm and 2.30pm, at the venue located on Level 8 at Citi Park in the Merrion Centre, customers can soak up the sun over 90 minutes of bottomless brunch with food from Matt Healy while DJs will be setting the scene with eclectic beats to accompany these Saturday sessions.

On Sundays the venue will continue serving bottomless brunches, but these will be themed starting with ‘Diva Drag’ on Sunday August 8, with local drag queen, Velma Celli playing

host, alongside special guest star, Karla Bear.

There will be two sittings, 12pm until 2.30pm and 3.30pm until 6pm, and the expectation is to go all out with the outfits and props will be provided to ramp things up a level. As the weekly theme changes, so too does the menu and Matt Healy will be starting proceedings with some tapas to tantalise the taste buds of the first set of brunchers.

For £30 per head, visitors can enjoy 90 minutes of food and drinks, including prosecco, house beer and cocktails. An additional £5 per head accesses a premium drinks menu.

Each week the themed bottomless brunches will change and people can expect to experience disco, 80s and hip hop themes over the remainder of the summer. The best local DJ talent will be playing classic tracks to help visitors fully immerse themselves in the dizzy heights of this sky-high experience.

Arron Fishwick, is the co-founder of Xperience Partners which is behind Multistories. He said: “We’ve had some recent success with our Camden Helles tanker party and

people watching the Euros on our big screen.

"It seemed like the logical next step to offer bottomless brunch, but to take it to another level (literally) by introducing the themes on a Sunday for those looking for something a little different. It’s been incredible to see people coming together and enjoying themselves at Multistories over the last month and a half and we are determined to keep things fresh and interesting by now offering the highest brunch in Leeds city centre. It’s exciting.