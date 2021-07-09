The new Multistories pop up is on in Leeds this weekend (photo: Gerard Binks)

Multistories, Leeds Waterfront Festival and more: Things to do and what's on in Leeds this weekend

From drinking and eating to an outdoor family adventure, there's something for everyone to do this weekend in Leeds.

By Immy Share
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:45 pm

Here's your handy guide of some of the best things to do across the city over the weekend. What will you choose?

1. Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity Leeds events

Family fun day at Leeds Corinthians - games, inflatables, stalls, food and drink taking place today from 12pm to 5pm. Followed by a Race Night - with eight races across the big screen available for you to choose winners, place bets and join in the fun. Book on the charity's website.

Buy photo

2. Leeds Conservatiore

Leeds Conservatoire has partnered with Victoria Leeds supported by LeedsBID to bring live music to the city centre. Until this Sunday, July 11, students are being given a platform to show their talents to the people of Leeds with at least two emerging artists performing each lunchtime in Victoria Quarter.

Buy photo

3. Waterfront Festival

Join Yoga Hero and Citu for these special outdoor workshops on the banks of the River Aire. As part of this year's Leeds Waterfront Festival, you can practise yoga by the River Aire on Sunday, July 11 from 7pm to 7.45pm. Bookings should be made online via the Waterfront Festival site.

Buy photo

4. Multistories

Join the city's best food vendors, DJs and local talent eight stories high in the air this weekend at Level 8 CitiPark at the Merrion Centre. This pop up is new to Leeds and allows 350 people to look over Leeds at one time while eating, drinking and socialising.

Buy photo
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 2