Here's your handy guide of some of the best things to do across the city over the weekend. What will you choose?
1. Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity Leeds events
Family fun day at Leeds Corinthians - games, inflatables, stalls, food and drink taking place today from 12pm to 5pm. Followed by a Race Night - with eight races across the big screen available for you to choose winners, place bets and join in the fun. Book on the charity's website.
2. Leeds Conservatiore
Leeds Conservatoire has partnered with Victoria Leeds supported by LeedsBID to bring live music to the city centre. Until this Sunday, July 11, students are being given a platform to show their talents to the people of Leeds with at least two emerging artists performing each lunchtime in Victoria Quarter.
3. Waterfront Festival
Join Yoga Hero and Citu for these special outdoor workshops on the banks of the River Aire. As part of this year's Leeds Waterfront Festival, you can practise yoga by the River Aire on Sunday, July 11 from 7pm to 7.45pm. Bookings should be made online via the Waterfront Festival site.
4. Multistories
Join the city's best food vendors, DJs and local talent eight stories high in the air this weekend at Level 8 CitiPark at the Merrion Centre. This pop up is new to Leeds and allows 350 people to look over Leeds at one time while eating, drinking and socialising.