Lucy Air Ambulance for Children (Lucy AAC) will be holding the family fun day at West Park Leeds RUFC in Bramhope on Saturday, April 22. The charity is a national organisation that flies critically ill children between hospitals across the country to receive the treatment necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family have since been generous supporters of the charity. Tom, who plays at West Park Leeds Rugby Football Club, has offered the Rugby Club as a venue for the fun day, free of charge.

Pictured are the Howard family who used Lucy Air Ambulance for Children to help their youngest son, Alfie, when he was born premature and needed specialist care.

Chief executive of Lucy AAC Charlotte Young said: “We are really looking forward to meeting you all at our Family Fun Day in Leeds. This is a chance for us to reconnect with the families we have flown, spread awareness of our unique service and engage with a community where we see a high demand for our service.”

The event is run annually and has an entrance fee of £1. Tokens can be bought to spend on the wide range of activities available including an inflatable bouncy castle, a 75 feet inflatable assault course and an inflatable gladiator duel. There will also be a corner for penalty shoot-outs, hook-a-duck, face painting, hoopla and a Leeds Children’s Theatre and story corner with a selection of craft stalls and a barbeque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those in attendance will primarily be the young families and their extended family, children who have benefitted from the service and supporters and players from the Rugby Club as well as local Lucy AAC flight teams.

With the venue free of charge and sponsors from Sayes, Smith Bros, Baxi Heating, Filter Plant Solutions and West Park Leeds RUFC, the charity will be able to directly benefit from all the money raised at the event and will fund future Lucy AAC flights.

Pictured are Katie Howard and her son Alfie. The family have provided generous support to the charity Lucy Air Ambulance for Children.