Live at Leeds 2021: Everything you need to know as music festival returns to city
Music fans are in for a treat this weekend as Live at Leeds makes its return, with a packed programme of gigs at venues across the city.
The award-winning metropolitan event will be headlined this year by popular acts including Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Circa Waves and Sports Team.
With general admission tickets alongside VIP entry on sale now, here is everything you need to know:
When is the festival?
Kicking off at the Belgrave Music Hall the event will take place across the city on Saturday, October 16 with doors opening at 11am, with an all night after party to follow.
Where will it be held?
The event will cover 17 stages across 14 venues within Leeds. The full list of venues are as follows:
Belgrave Music Hall
Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Community Room
Headrow House
Hifi
Hyde Park Book Club
Leeds Beckett
Leeds Beckett Stage 2
Lending Room
LUU Stylus
Nation of Shopkeepers
Norther Guitars Cafe Bar
O2 Academy Leeds
Oporto
The Key Club
The Wardrobe
The Wardrobe Bar
Who is in the line-up?
The impressive list of attendees stands at a vast 90 acts across the venues.
Headlining are the popular punk rock band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. Famed for their raucous live shows, the band released their debut album 'Blossom' back in 2015 and backed it up with 'Modern Ruin' in 2017 and 'End of Suffering' in 2019. Alongside some fan favourite tracks they are expected to perform songs off their fourth album 'Sticky' which releases this month.
Other headliners include but are not limited too Circa Waves, Sports Team, Reverend and the Makers, The Sherlocks and The Night Cafe.
Is there an age restriction?
The festival has a 14+ age restriction, while the after party is strictly 18+.
Covid Regulations?
Venues are not requiring proof of your Covid status although to gain entry to shows at the O2 Academy, attendees will be required to provide proof of either a negative lateral flow test, double vaccination or natural immunity through a positive PCR test in the past six months.
How much are tickets?
General admission tickets are priced at £41.80 whilst VIP tickets are £57.20 with bonuses including queue jumps and free entry to the Live at Leeds after party.
Tickets are available here.
