The award-winning metropolitan event will be headlined this year by popular acts including Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Circa Waves and Sports Team.

With general admission tickets alongside VIP entry on sale now, here is everything you need to know:

Over 90 artists will play the event which covers 17 stages across 14 venues. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

When is the festival?

Kicking off at the Belgrave Music Hall the event will take place across the city on Saturday, October 16 with doors opening at 11am, with an all night after party to follow.

Where will it be held?

The event will cover 17 stages across 14 venues within Leeds. The full list of venues are as follows:

Fans attending performances at the O2 Academy will be required to provide proof of Covid status. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Belgrave Music Hall

Brudenell Social Club

Brudenell Community Room

Headrow House

Hifi

Hyde Park Book Club

Leeds Beckett

Leeds Beckett Stage 2

Lending Room

LUU Stylus

Nation of Shopkeepers

Norther Guitars Cafe Bar

O2 Academy Leeds

Oporto

The Key Club

The Wardrobe

The Wardrobe Bar

Who is in the line-up?

The impressive list of attendees stands at a vast 90 acts across the venues.

Headlining are the popular punk rock band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. Famed for their raucous live shows, the band released their debut album 'Blossom' back in 2015 and backed it up with 'Modern Ruin' in 2017 and 'End of Suffering' in 2019. Alongside some fan favourite tracks they are expected to perform songs off their fourth album 'Sticky' which releases this month.

Other headliners include but are not limited too Circa Waves, Sports Team, Reverend and the Makers, The Sherlocks and The Night Cafe.

Is there an age restriction?

The festival has a 14+ age restriction, while the after party is strictly 18+.

Covid Regulations?

Venues are not requiring proof of your Covid status although to gain entry to shows at the O2 Academy, attendees will be required to provide proof of either a negative lateral flow test, double vaccination or natural immunity through a positive PCR test in the past six months.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets are priced at £41.80 whilst VIP tickets are £57.20 with bonuses including queue jumps and free entry to the Live at Leeds after party.

Tickets are available here.