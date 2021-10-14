With a theme of Back to Nature, the first of the two-night event saw more than 40 breath-taking pieces reflecting the incredible diversity of the natural world including plants, animals, and the weather.

At Leeds Civic Hall, visitors had the chance to catch a bolt of lightning as they took part in an electrifying interactive artwork by Seb Lee-Delisle while on Queen Square, Gaia, a beautifully detailed recreation of planet Earth, hung majestically in the air thanks to artist Luke Jerram. Down at Leeds Dock, a thought-provoking light sculpture by French artists Pitaya gave a powerful message about biodiversity by recreating an endangered whale, while Leeds Town Hall’s Victoria Hall hosted a compelling performance featuring light, music created by artist Richard Evans exploring the critical issue of climate change.

On City Square, the unmistakeable façade of the historic Queens Hotel was the backdrop for an extraordinary projection by artists Greenaway and Greenaway, whose piece entitled Arc paid tribute to the power of nature and technology. And on Park Square a special commission by the British Library saw an array of glowing lanterns, designed, and created by The Lantern Company, displayed around the square representing a range of wildlife from the UK.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “It’s been incredible to see Leeds city centre transformed by these beautiful artworks this evening and to see so many people back together, safely enjoying this extraordinary event. “Light Night sets the standard for culture in Leeds, showcasing in spectacular fashion exactly why the city is so special and why arts and culture play such an integral part in making Leeds a fantastic place to be."

Light Night Leeds continues on Friday, October 15 with events running from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.

1. Leeds Light Night Members of the public at the opening night of Light Night Leeds. Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Light Benches Youngsters sitting on one of the 'Light Benches' outside Leeds City Library. Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Neon Dogs 'Neon Dogs' by Deepa Mann-Kler outside Leeds City Museum. Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. Splinter Splinter by Jack World and Ottomata in Millennium Square. Photo: Gary Longbottom