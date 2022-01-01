We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes just a stone's throw away from the city centre. Here, we've rounded up 13 of the best paces for a walk this New Year:
1. Rothwell Country Park
Providing a peaceful spot away from the centre of Leeds, this 2.8 mile circular loop of Rothwell Country Park is a popular haunt among walkers and runners, and is well suited for families with little ones as it is relatively short and flat.
2. Trans Penine Trail
You can join the long-distance Trains Penine Trail route from Knowsthorpe Quay, just 10 minutes from Leeds Dock. The Garforth to Woodlesford section is a particularly scenic part of the trail, offering countryside views.
3. Bramhope Circular
The Bramhope Circular walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately 5 miles.
4. Meanwood Valley Trail
The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities.