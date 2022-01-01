Clockwise from top left: Rothwell Country Park, Roundhay Park, Post Hill and Bramhope

Leeds walking trails: 13 of the most scenic trails and parks in Leeds for a New Year's Day walk

What better way to blow off the cobwebs of your New Year's Eve celebrations than with a walk through Leeds' most scenic trails and parks?

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:45 am

We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes just a stone's throw away from the city centre. Here, we've rounded up 13 of the best paces for a walk this New Year:

1. Rothwell Country Park

Providing a peaceful spot away from the centre of Leeds, this 2.8 mile circular loop of Rothwell Country Park is a popular haunt among walkers and runners, and is well suited for families with little ones as it is relatively short and flat.

2. Trans Penine Trail

You can join the long-distance Trains Penine Trail route from Knowsthorpe Quay, just 10 minutes from Leeds Dock. The Garforth to Woodlesford section is a particularly scenic part of the trail, offering countryside views.

3. Bramhope Circular

The Bramhope Circular walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately 5 miles.

4. Meanwood Valley Trail

The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities.

