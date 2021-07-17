The city’s outdoor theatre company begins its season this Sunday with an open air production in of A Midummer Night’s Showcase in Middleton Park, before going on to wow crowds in Bramley Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam Estate.

The Showcase is not your usual slice of Shakespeare - it’s a selection of his ‘best bits’, taken from his most loved and well known works, put together in bite size portions, all of which make up a massively entertaining show for all the family.

Front Room Productions will be performing A Midsummer Night’s Showcase in Leeds this weekend. Picture: James Clare.

Front Room Productions’ creative producer, Alice Barber, said the whole company was excited to be getting back out performing after a long time away because of the pandemic.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be get back to performing to our home crowd in Leeds after 18 months without treading the boards,” she said.

“Especially as it looks like it’s going to be a scorcher this weekend!”

A Midsummer Night’s Showcase will see the actors perform some of the most famous scenes in Shakespeare - randomly selected, quite literally, from a hat.

And it’s all performed to the backdrop of pure pop hits, bringing centuries old writing bang up to date.

The company will then go on to perform a full production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream later in the summer at Temple Newsam.

They admit it’s been a difficult year due to Covid regulations but they’re thrilled their return has been so eagerly awaited by Leeds audiences.

Alice said the Bramley, Roundhay and Temple Newsam dates were currently sold out - but they’re hoping to increase the capacity to allow more people in.

“If people want to know about further tickets being released, they can keep an eye on on our social media,” she said.

Tickets are still available for Sunday’s show in Middleton Park. Go to www.frontroomproductions.co.uk to grab some.