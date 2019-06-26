Leeds food festival promises tasty surprise with new look for 2019

The Leeds Food and Drink Festival returns to the city this month with even more tasty surprises in store.

The three-day gourmet celebration, which is sponsored by supermarket chain Aldi, takes place in Millennium Square from Friday, 28 June, to Sunday, 30 June.

Now in its ninth year, the annual festival has a fresh new layout and look for 2019, plus everything to tickle your tastebuds from street food to seafood.

Entry to the event is completely free – visitors can expect a mouth-watering array of international culinary delights from some of the best local street food and artisan food specialists.

Organised in partnership between Leeds City Council and the Yorkshire Evening Post, this celebration of food and drink has gone from strength to strength since it first began.

And Leeds has plenty to celebrate from its vantage point at the forefront of the UK’s foodie scene: last year, it saw the biggest increase in independent restaurant openings in the country.

The city’s food fanatics will be spoilt for choice at the festival this month with every taste catered for, from buffalo burgers to Indian dishes and Yorkshire pudding wraps to Mediterranean meals, as well as a selection of vegan and vegetarian options.

Some of Yorkshire’s finest restaurants will be serving up their signature dishes while there will be street food from every corner of the globe, including the Canadian favourite poutine: this combination of french fries and cheese topped with gravy is bound to be a hit with food lovers on this side of the Atlantic!

Other local delicacies on offer will include Leeds-based Brown & Blond’s delicious chocolate goodies, while Jones Pies will be bringing their savouries, pies and pasties all the way from Huddersfield.

There will be plenty of spots to sit and soak up the sunshine while you enjoy a traditional beer or craft ale, or sip a cocktail made by some of the city's best bartenders at one of the pop-up bars.

A giant marquee in the square will host the main bar with live music played throughout the day to keep you entertained as you dine and drink al fresco: a number of leading Leeds bands will play acoustic sets, showcasing the very best local talent.

Head to the ultimate food lovers’ paradise between 11am and 8pm on Friday and Saturday, or join the fun on Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

