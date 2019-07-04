Leeds food festival featured tasty surprises this year

The Leeds Food and Drink Festival returned to the city this June with even more tasty surprises in store.

The three-day gourmet celebration, which is sponsored by supermarket chain Aldi, took place in Millennium Square from Friday, 28 June, to Sunday, 30 June.

Now in its ninth year, the annual festival had a fresh new layout and look for 2019, with visitors enjoying a mouth-watering array of international culinary delights from some of the best local street food and artisan food specialists.

Organised in partnership between Leeds City Council and the Yorkshire Evening Post, this celebration of food and drink has gone from strength to strength since it first began.

And Leeds has plenty to celebrate from its vantage point at the forefront of the UK’s foodie scene: last year, it saw the biggest increase in independent restaurant openings in the country.

The city’s food fanatics were spoilt for choice at the festival, with every taste catered for, from buffalo burgers to Indian dishes and Yorkshire pudding wraps to Mediterranean meals, as well as a selection of vegan and vegetarian options.

Some of Yorkshire’s finest restaurants served up their signature dishes, withstreet food from every corner of the globe, including the Canadian favourite poutine: this combination of french fries and cheese topped with gravy is bound to be a hit with food lovers on this side of the Atlantic!

Other local delicacies on offer included Leeds-based Brown & Blond’s delicious chocolate goodies, while Jones Pies brought their savouries, pies and pasties all the way from Huddersfield.

