Despite Leeds’s German Christmas market being cancelled for a second year running, the city is still buzzing with festivities.

Victoria Gardens has transformed itself into a mini winter wonderland, decked out with Christmas trees, lights, a big wheel and Thor’s pop-up tipi bar, inviting visitors in for a drink around an open fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Thor's Tipi where visitors to the city centre can hide away from the cold weather. Picture: James Hardisty

This is the second year that Thor’s has come to Leeds, but the tipi was not in action last year because of lockdown.

Matthew Paton, 27, manages Thor’s. Along with his team, he is inviting visitors out of the cold, to enjoy a selection of delicious winter drinks.

He said: “We have a gorgeous open fire, a great drinks menu and lots of room for people to enjoy the festive season.”

The tipi offers a memorable experience for visitors who are looking for something a bit different.

Thor's Tipi has returned to Victoria Gardens in Leeds city centre. Picture: James Hardisty

Situated a short walk from Millennium Square, Thor’s would be great for those who have just finished an ice-skating session or a spin on the big wheel.

Customers can take their own food into the tipi, which is good news as Millennium Square is not short of dining options, with hot dog, pizza and churros all on offer.

Millennium Square and Victoria Gardens are just examples of the many Christmas activities on offer in Leeds this year.

The Trinity Leeds shopping centre has a pop-up Après Ski bar welcoming guests in for a break after a day of Christmas shopping.

In the Corn Exchange, not only are the Christmas decorations up in full swing, but the bottom floor has been opened, offering street food, live music, cocktails and festive experiences galore.

All these venues are free to enter and are not only delivering festive cheer to Leeds but are also bringing a tourism boost into the city and encouraging people to enjoy this Christmas.

With an array of options for those seeking Christmas festivities, there is no excuse to not feel jolly in Leeds this December.