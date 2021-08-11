Swimmers were given the chance to take the plunge in the dock's waters for the first time last Saturday, with lifeguards on hand to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Tickets for further sessions on Saturday August 14 and Saturday August 21 had already been released, but their popularity has seen Leeds Dock planning additional dates.

Ruth Price, of Burley, takes part in the first open swimming session held at Leeds Dock. Picture: Steve Riding

Hour-long sessions are now being made available on Friday August 13 and Sunday August 15, while extra times have been added on August 14.

A lifeguard will be available at each of the sessions and there will also be buoys that mark out the permitted space for swimming.

Leeds Dock is strongly advising those entering the water to wear a wetsuit, goggles and swimming cap, although it is not compulsory.

Anyone taking part is expected to be able to swim at least 200m non-stop in a pool and must sign a safety waiver on the day.

Due to Covid restrictions, there are no changing facilities or equipment available.

All slots for August 21 have now sold out but sessions can be booked for:

August 13 - 11am, noon, 1pm

August 14 - 8am, 9am, 10am, 11am, noon and 1pm

August 15 - 8am, 9am and 10am

Tickets costs £5 and can be booked via Eventbrite.