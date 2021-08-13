Leeds Curry and Beer Festival starts at 11am on Sunday. Photo: James Hardisty

Celebrating everything the nation loves about curry and beer, this weekend's festival is set to take over Roundhay Park for an entire day.

You can find all the details about the festival happening on Sunday below.

Where is it?

The festival is taking place over at popular Leeds destination Roundhay Park.

The park has recently hosted several festivals during August, including North Leeds Food Festival and this weekend's Mardi Gras Festival.

When is it?

Starting at 11am on Sunday, Leeds Curry and Beer festival is open till 8pm, with plenty of food, refreshing beer and family friendly entertainment running all day long.

What can I expect from the festival?

With a range of delicious international cuisine, refreshing craft beers and lots of arts and crafts stalls, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained at Sunday's festival.

If music is more your thing, you will also find live performances from local and international musicians, bhangra dancers, dhol drummers, steel drums and samba bands on some of the stages across Roundhay Park.

Leeds Curry and Beer Festival are also catering for kids, with several glitter stations, face painting stations and a huge funfair at the event to keep them preoccupied.

The festival has a dog friendly policy- so feel free to bring along your pup as long as they are on a lead.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are currently available on the Leeds Curry and Beer Festival website and must be purchased before the event.

You can find the full list of ticket options, including food and drink credit, here.

Where can I park?

There are five car parks in Roundhay Park that are free to use.

These are on Wetherby Road, Park Avenue, Princes Avenue and Mansion Lane.

You can see the exact location of each car park on the Leeds City Council website here