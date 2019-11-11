Leeds Christmas Market 2019: dates, opening times and everything you need to know

Over the last few years, Christmas markets have become a major part of Christmas time in Britain.

Springing out of an old German tradition, each festive season sees a collection of stalls and attractions popping up all over the UK and beyond.

Leeds' German market is the perfect way to brighten up a dark winter night. Picture: Leeds Christmas Market

They are ideal for wandering around on a cold winter’s day, picking up some warm street food or picking out those elusive final Christmas gifts.

Leeds’ own traditional German Christmas Market, Christkindelmarkt, will be returning this year to help spread some Christmas cheer.

When is the Leeds Christmas Market?

The Leeds market will be open from Friday 8 November until Sunday 22 December.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a sea of sweet treats to indulge in. Picture: Leeds Christmas Market

Where is it and how do I get there?

Leeds’ Millennium Square will once again play host to the Christmas Market.

Christkindelmarkt is located on Millennium Square in the heart of Leeds city centre and is easily accessible from Calverley Street, Cookridge Street and Portland Crescent.

A number of bus routes pass through the city centre and stop in close proximity to Millennium Square on The Headrow and Woodhouse Lane

With the fair rides and Santa's breakfast buffet, the market has plenty on offer to keep the little ones entertained. Picture: Leeds Christmas Market

Leeds City train station is only a 10-minute walk away from Millennium Square via City Square leading into Park Row and Cookridge Street. Full details can be found over at the Trainline.

There are also coach drop off/pick up points nearby, details of which can be found at the VisitLeeds website.

What are the opening times?

The markets are open from 10.30am until 9.30pm, or until 7.30pm on Sundays.

What food and drink is available?

As a traditional German market, Leeds’ ‘Christkindelmarkt’ features a huge beer tent where you can rest up with a frothy stein of German beer.

The tent will feature live German music that’s sure to get everyone into the partying mood, especially after a beer or two.

To fend off the cold and keep you fuelled up, they will also be serving bowls of traditional German stew.

And, of course, they will also be selling hot cups of mulled wine.

The Alp Chalet restaurant will be serving up wintry cuisine in the form of traditional Bavarian dishes like Bratwurst and Schnitzel.

Across the market’s stalls, all kinds of street food will be available, as well as a variety of sweet treats and hand-crafted goods that make ideal last-minute Christmas gifts.

What is there to do at the market?

As well as the traditional German music booming through the beer hall, the market will play host to a variety of open air shows each day, including a children’s show each Sunday.

The market stage will also provide all sorts of fun activities for the kids – from face-painting to balloon modelling, sing-a-longs and all kinds of games.

Of course, for the little ones, the priority is always going to be tracking down the man in the big red suit. Fortunately, he won’t be hard to find – every weekend from Saturday 23 November will boast a breakfast buffet with Santa as the guest of honour.