Leeds Christmas Lights Switch On 2019: Road closures, entertainment, times and more

The Christmas light switch on in Briggate in 2018. Photo by Steve Riding.

The Leeds Lights Switch On kicks off the council's 'Make it Leeds' this Christmas campaign, with a number of special events and activities planned.

The annual Christkindelmarkt will return to Millennium Square on Friday and the 110-foot Leeds Wheel of Light has been confirmed for another year.

Smaller lights switch-on events will also be organised in the suburbs of the city during November and December.

Here is everything you need to know about the city's first big festive event, the Leeds Lights Switch On:

Where is the main stage?

The main stage will be on Victoria Gardens, the space outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.

A raised accessibly viewing platform will be available for disabled persons, via the ramp approach to Leeds Art Gallery.

When does the event start?

The entertainment will kick off at 6.30pm, before the lights are switched on with a fireworks display.

Who is performing at the event?

X Factor winners Rak-Su will be entertaining the crowds on the night.

The boy-band shot to fame after winning the fourteenth season of the show in 2014.

Another band which rose to prominence on Simon Cowell's talent show is G4.

The opera group will be performing timeless Christmas carols.

West End star Katherine Picar, known for her role in Miss Saigon, will be singing festive favourite 'All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

There will also be performances from local talent Sophie Littlejohns, who won this year's Breeze Has Talent, and Hannah Salvin, who win with Leeds Contemporary Singers on BBC One’s ‘Pitch Battle’.

Younger audiences can enjoy Cbeebies favourites Alex Winters and Evie Pickerill.

They will be performing an interactive Christmas karaoke with the crowd.

Who is switching on the lights?

The Leeds United players will conclude the festivities by switching on the Christmas lights.

They will also be joined by members of the women's team and club legends to mark the centenary.

Road closures

Cookridge Street (Headrow to St Anne’s Street): from 11am to 11.59pm

Alexander Street (Access only): from 1pm to 11:59pm

Headrow (Oxford Place to Albion Street): 5pm to 11.59pm

Park Square (North, South, East & West) & St Paul’s Place: 7.30pm to 9.15pm