Leeds Beer Festival: Ticket prices, dates and session times

Leeds Beer Festival is back - and there will be more than 100 real ales from across Yorkshire and beyond available.

Run entirely by volunteers, it's back in the city centre for the second year in a row.

Sammy Eldridge makes sure the beer is kept cold by the coolers.

Leeds CAMRA held their last event at Pudsey Civic Hall in 2017 after 24 years at the venue.

As well as real ales, there will be traditional real cider and perry from around the country, and craft beers from around the world.

When is it?

Thursday June 6

11am - 4pm and 5pm - 11pm

Friday June 7

11am - 11pm

Saturday June 8

11am – 11pm

Where is it?

Leeds Beckett Students' Union Bar, opposite The Dry Dock, Portland Way, off Woodhouse Lane, LS1 3HE.

How much is it?

Admission fee will include entry (which varies in price depending on the session), glass (£3, refundable), beer tokens (worth £10, refundable) and a programme.

Thursday 11am-4pm session: £13 (entry portion is free)

Thursday 5pm-11pm session: £16 (entry portion is £3)

Friday all day: £18 (Entry portion is £5)

Saturday all day: £18 (Entry portion is £5)

Tickets are available in advance, but there will be plenty on the door.

What about the glasses?

There are three styles this year:

one pint glass, marked at a pint and a half

one two thirds stemmed glass, marked at one third

one half pint, marked at a third and a half

What beers will be on?

For a full list of all the beers, click here.

Organisers have also asked Leeds breweries to collaborate on some new beers for the festival. They include:

Nomadic x Horsforth x Shadow

Quirky x Northern Monk

Meanwood x Wetherby (two beers)

Truth Hurts x Legitimate Industries

Kirkstall x North (two beers)

Anything else?

There will be local musicians performing, plus some quiet sessions, and there will be hot and cold food, as well as beery snacks.

There is full disabled access.

There will be a selection of soft drinks, wine and gin for those not keen on beer or cider.