KAPOW! Holy comic book art work on show at Cooper Gallery

IS it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's super comic book art work by two famed local artists on show at Barnsley's cooper Gallery.

Flying into the town centre venue - from May 18 May to August 28 - is the fantastically fun and totally free exhibition, KAPOW.

And with plenty of BIFF, BAM, BOOM the original display of illustrations, never before seen together, celebrates the careers of Barnsley's own award winning comic book artist couple Dean Ormston and Fiona Stephenson.

For more information and opening times visit www.cooper-gallery.com

Born and bred in Barnsley, husband and wife team Dean and Fiona's work is recognised around the globe.

It features well known characters such as Superman, Black Hammer, Judge Dredd and Lucifer.

Strong female characters are on show with a look at women’s roles in comic books and empowering female characters, such as a young robot inventor called Dot, featuring in a video created by Dean and Steve Seagle, creators of Ben 10.

As part of the exhibition there will be an exciting programme of events for caped crusaders of any age - including superhero costumes for children to wear, to take super selfies at the gallery in Church Street - located just yards across the road from the town hall and a five minute walk from the bus and train station.

The educational and fun exhibition is also a showcase for the process of creating comic book artwork from script, first sketches to finished art.

It also helps to tell tell the story of the early beginnings of fan favourite comic book superheroes.

KAPOW! comic book art exhibition featuring work by local couple Dean Ormston and Fiona Stephenson at Barnsley's Cooper Gallery from Saturday, May 17 to Wednesday, August 28, 2019

KAPOW also includes original art work from the 1940s to present day by artists such as Jamie Hewlett, Mike Mignola, Charlie Adlard and Duncan Fegredo - featuring Superman and Batman to the Walking Dead, Hellboy, Lucifer, Tank Girl, Hellblazer and more.

Lynn Dunning, Group Leader, Arts & Heritage said: “The Cooper Gallery continues to go from strength to strength bringing the town exciting, high quality exhibitions for all to enjoy.

"KAPOW looks set to be another phenomenal success and we are grateful to the artists Dean and Fiona in allowing us to be the first people to show the works.

"Barnsley is full of hugely talented people and to see two of them reach such dizzying heights of success in their field, creating well-loved characters makes us extremely proud.

Black Hammer work by Dean Ormston - plans are to turn the comic book series into a new Hollywood comic book movie

"The exhibition is not just a must see for comic book fans but for anyone with an interest in superheroes, illustrations or just wanting a fun visit out!”

Exhibitions and events like these have helped to attract a record number of 1.2m visitors to Barnsley Museums' five sites in the past year, say bosses.

Barnsley Museums, run by the council with charity fundraising support from Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust, operates Cooper Gallery, Experience Barnsley Museum and Discovery Centre, Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens, Worsbrough Mill and Elsecar Heritage Centre.

Elsecar, linked with Wentworth in neighbouring Rotherham - which boasts Wentworth Woodhouse stately home and gardens - is part of a Great Places project and working together it has helped to drive up the numbers and turn the area into a tourism hot spot.

For more information about permanent and temporary exhibitions visit www.barnsley-museums.com.

MAKE A DONATION: KAPOW! is free entry exhibition but Barnsley Museums rely on funding from Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust, continue to provide a source of learning, curiosity, inspiration and enjoyment. Donations can be made at all venues - or, and for more information, visit www.bmht.org.

Batgirl by Fiona Stephenson on show at the KAPOW! exhibition at Barnsley's Cooper Gallery

Comic book art on show in Barnsley

Fangs for the memories - the comic book art exhibition features pop culture icons including Christopher Lee as Dracula