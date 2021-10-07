Searching for a spooktacular trip to get hearts racing this Halloween?
Look no further than the city of Leeds.
There are plenty of well-known haunted pubs and bars you can visit this month to celebrate Halloween right here in the city.
Here is our list of the top seven spooky establishments.
1. The Cross Pipes
This pub located in Otley has seen many strange happenings over the last few decades, including darts jumping out of the board of their own accord and doors being locked from the inside while unoccupied.
Photo: Google
2. Cardigan Arms
3. The Abbey Inn
One of the most haunted on the line up, this pub's residents include a grey lady, a phantom figure of Guy Fawkes and a mysterious cloaked spectre- The Abbey Inn has seen its fair share of ghouls indeed.
4. The Cardigan Arms
This pub is said to be the home of a ghostly elderly woman who haunts the female toilets, with visitors claiming she has appeared in the reflection of the bathroom mirror.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson