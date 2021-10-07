This Leeds pub has had reports of a little girl being seen to be gazing out of the window upstairs, despite the rooms being empty, as well as sightings of blood dripping from the ceiling onto visitors.

Halloween Leeds 2021: 7 haunted pubs and bars near me to visit this October

Leeds is home to tonnes of spooky locations, including several haunted bars and pubs you can visit this Halloween.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 12:44 pm

Searching for a spooktacular trip to get hearts racing this Halloween?

Look no further than the city of Leeds.

There are plenty of well-known haunted pubs and bars you can visit this month to celebrate Halloween right here in the city.

Here is our list of the top seven spooky establishments.

1. The Cross Pipes

This pub located in Otley has seen many strange happenings over the last few decades, including darts jumping out of the board of their own accord and doors being locked from the inside while unoccupied.

2. Cardigan Arms

3. The Abbey Inn

One of the most haunted on the line up, this pub's residents include a grey lady, a phantom figure of Guy Fawkes and a mysterious cloaked spectre- The Abbey Inn has seen its fair share of ghouls indeed.

4. The Cardigan Arms

This pub is said to be the home of a ghostly elderly woman who haunts the female toilets, with visitors claiming she has appeared in the reflection of the bathroom mirror.

