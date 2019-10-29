Halloween events near me 2019: 6 spooky events taking place in Leeds this October

Sneaky Experience presents Ghostbusters. Picture: Columbia Pictures

Whether you’re in the mood for eighties nostalgia or family fun, an all-night rave or some highbrow entertainment, Leeds has something for everybody this Halloween.

Friday 1 November, Kirkstall Abbey

It’s been 35 years since Bill Murray and co first made their name busting rueful spirits and boxing up demonic forces in Ghostbusters.

And what better way to celebrate the anniversary than by enjoying the movie all over again in the creepy surroundings of Kirkstall Abbey?

To make sure the night lives long in your memory, you can also grab a selfie with the giant Stay Puft man who'll be hanging out nearby.

26 October – 3 November, Tropical World

Take a wander into the Keepers' Lair and introduce your little ones to things that crawl and creep and slither.

They'll get to learn all sorts of things about their frightening new friends, with a Creepy Creatures Quiz boasting fabulous prizes for those who really get to know their critters.

And who knows, the kids might find out that they're not so creepy after all. Or maybe they'll be totally petrified – Happy Halloween!

Thursday 31 October, Junglecatz

Using kid-friendly tablets and Lego, this workshop will teach budding mechanics to build their own functioning robot pumpkins.

It could be the beginning of an illustrious career as a tech wizard or just a fun chance to mess about with some Lego. Either way, it's certainly an unusual way to celebrate Halloween. Northern Ballet’s Dracula

29 October to 2 November, Leeds Playhouse

Dracula has been adapted in countless ways, but you'll struggle to find a more mesmerising showing of it than Northern Ballet's rendition.

Brought to life by dark, gothic sets and seductive, sinister dance routines – this stage version is true to the dark allure of the original that often gets lost amongst the campy shenanigans and shock horror.

Thursday 31 October, MiNT Warehouse

With a nine-hour, all-night blowout, MiNT's Halloween celebration is in touch with the spirit of Halloween, when night gains dominion over day and the shadows take over.

Guiding participants in this year's nightmare rave will be internationally-acclaimed DJ Green Velvet and his dystopian sounds.

The club will be decked out in cobwebs which, combined with its cutting-edge light rigs and CO2 blasters, guarantee a truly sinister atmosphere for one of Leeds' première Halloween nights.

Wednesday 30 October, The Warehouse

The Warehouse is the perfect location for a cool, creepy club night.

It will be done up in its most frightening finery and party-goers will be expected to do likewise. With a mix of house, hip-hop and club classics, this is set to be one of the city's best Halloween nights.