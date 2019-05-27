Gin festival just the tonic to fund Leeds students' charity expedition to Borneo

A gin festival is to be held as part of a Leeds school's fundraising campaign to go on an expedition of a lifetime to help communities in Borneo.

The event at St Edmund's Church Hall, Roundhay, is part of a drive to raise funds so teenagers from Allerton Grange can visit south east Asia to help rural communities.

Gin festival will be hosted by St Edmund's Church, Roundhay

The school is partnering with Camps International to offer students a life-changing opportunity to go on a four-week expedition to Borneo, during the summer of 2020.

During their month away students will have to step outside their comfort zone, living and working alongside rural communities.

They will be undertaking projects including helping to build community amenities and a kindergarten in Bongkud.

Students will also spend time planting trees to help combat the massive deforestation and work on projects to protect the biodiverse wildlife which is in decline in Borneo.

The group will be visiting the Sepilok Orangutan Sanctuary to see orphaned and injured orangutans before they are released back into the wild.

Ruth Hartley will be accompanying the students on the trip. She said “I’m incredibly proud of how hard the students are working and what they’ve learnt already.

"The fundraising they are doing isn’t just about paying for the trip, it is also about learning lots of new skills which will help them in Borneo and beyond.”

Eighteen students have signed up for the trip and have to raise at least £5,000 each to cover the cost of their transport, accommodation, kit and vaccinations.

They have thrown themselves into fundraising and have been busy bag packing, carol singing, car washing, selling Christmas cards, face painting and organising bakes sales.

One student even ran a casino night at her local rugby club.

The latest fundraising event is the gin festival hosted by St Edmund's Church on Saturday June 8.

Tickets for the festival cost £20 and there will be live music at the event.

Tickets are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gin-festival-tickets-61334314586

Anyone interested in sponsoring the students or to help with raffle prizes can contact ruthhartley@allertongrange.com or the school on 0113 393 0304.