Get your tickets for Yorkshire Evening Post Christmas Carol Service at Leeds Minster

The Yorkshire Evening Post's Christmas Carol Service will be held at the church in Leeds city centre on Thursday, December 5 from 7pm.

Canon Sam Corley will conduct the service, with performances to come from the church's choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band.

There will be performances from the church's choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those joining us are also invited to bring a small gift or toy to place under the tree should they wish to do so. Please label the wrapped gift to indicate the age and gender for which it is intended.

All the donated gifts will be distributed to sick and underprivileged children in Leeds.

YEP editor Laura Collins said: "The Yorkshire Evening Post's Christmas Carol Service is a wonderful opportunity to get into the festive spirit.

"It is brilliant to see so many of our readers gather at Leeds Minster every single year to celebrate the festive season.

Lilli Pearson, 12, from 168 City of Leeds Air Training Corps, puts donated presents under the tree during last year's YEP Christmas Carol Service. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"And it is incredibly humbling to see the hundreds of presents collected underneath the tree for sick and underprivileged children across our city."

How to book tickets

To book your tickets, email customer.sales@jpimedia.co.uk or call 0330 403 0066 and select option four (weekdays only, 3pm-7pm).

Tickets are free, although we are requesting a minimum contribution of £3.50 to be collected at the door.

Proceeds will be split between Leeds Minster and the YEP's Half and Half Appeal, in aid of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice and St Gemma's Hospice.