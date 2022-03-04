Here are nine of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Shygirl at Belgrave Music Hall

This Saturday's comedy club at HiFi features performances from Tez Ilyas, Jonny Pelham, Susan Ridell and Stephen Bailey. Photo: HiFi

English rapper and DJ Shygirl takes to Belgrave Music Hall this Saturday for a night of hip-house, grime and hyperpop.

Doors open at 11pm, with tickets available on DICE for £15.

Steve Pilgrim at The Vinyl Whistle

Artist and musician Steve Pilgrim performs an intimate set at record shop the Vinyl Whistle this Saturday.

From painting workshops to reggae nights - here are the best events in Leeds this weekend. Photo: Pop-Up Painting

Doors open at 4pm with tickets available from The Vinyl Whistle or on the door.

Reggaeton Party at HiFi

Reggaeton Party is bringing the Latin Fever back to Leeds this Saturday with a club night at HiFi.

Doors open at 11pm with tickets available on Fatsoma.

The event finishes at 4am.

Paint Street Art at Leeds Postal Service

PopUp Painting returns to Leeds Postal Service for an Annie Dalton's Banksy-inspired Coming of Spring painting.

The event starts at 7.30pm on Saturday and runs until 10pm.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

Arm Knit a Throw at Meanwood Community Centre

Enjoy an arm knitting workshop at Meanwood Community Centre on Saturday using giant yarn.

All materials are included and the workshop is suitable for beginners.

The event starts at 10am with tickets available from Eventbrite or Facebook.

Ecstatic Dance Yorkshire at Open Source Arts

Enjoy a dancing workshop with a live multi-genre DJ at Open Source Arts this Sunday from 10.15am until 12.45pm.

Tickets are available in advance from Eventbrite.

Hot Waxx Showcase at Royal Park Cellars

Leeds collective Hot Waxx puts on a showcase at Royal Park Cellars this Saturday.

Enjoy music from Backspace, Mince and The Polcats from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from See Tickets.

Comedy Club at HiFi

This Saturday's comedy club features performances fromTez Ilyas, Jonny Pelham, Susan Ridell and Stephen Bailey.

HiFi's doors open at 6.30pm with tickets available from Fatsoma.

The Wanted at First Direct Arena

Popular boy band The Wanted head to Leeds' First Direct Arena on Saturday.

Doors open at 6pm and tickets are still available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website.