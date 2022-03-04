Things to do in Leeds: 9 events this weekend including the Reggaeton Party and The Wanted at the First Direct Arena
From knitting workshops to reggae club nights, there are plenty of fun things to do this weekend.
Here are nine of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.
Shygirl at Belgrave Music Hall
English rapper and DJ Shygirl takes to Belgrave Music Hall this Saturday for a night of hip-house, grime and hyperpop.
Doors open at 11pm, with tickets available on DICE for £15.
Steve Pilgrim at The Vinyl Whistle
Artist and musician Steve Pilgrim performs an intimate set at record shop the Vinyl Whistle this Saturday.
Doors open at 4pm with tickets available from The Vinyl Whistle or on the door.
Reggaeton Party at HiFi
Reggaeton Party is bringing the Latin Fever back to Leeds this Saturday with a club night at HiFi.
Doors open at 11pm with tickets available on Fatsoma.
The event finishes at 4am.
Paint Street Art at Leeds Postal Service
PopUp Painting returns to Leeds Postal Service for an Annie Dalton's Banksy-inspired Coming of Spring painting.
The event starts at 7.30pm on Saturday and runs until 10pm.
Tickets are available from Eventbrite.
Arm Knit a Throw at Meanwood Community Centre
Enjoy an arm knitting workshop at Meanwood Community Centre on Saturday using giant yarn.
All materials are included and the workshop is suitable for beginners.
The event starts at 10am with tickets available from Eventbrite or Facebook.
Ecstatic Dance Yorkshire at Open Source Arts
Enjoy a dancing workshop with a live multi-genre DJ at Open Source Arts this Sunday from 10.15am until 12.45pm.
Tickets are available in advance from Eventbrite.
Hot Waxx Showcase at Royal Park Cellars
Leeds collective Hot Waxx puts on a showcase at Royal Park Cellars this Saturday.
Enjoy music from Backspace, Mince and The Polcats from 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from See Tickets.
Comedy Club at HiFi
This Saturday's comedy club features performances fromTez Ilyas, Jonny Pelham, Susan Ridell and Stephen Bailey.
HiFi's doors open at 6.30pm with tickets available from Fatsoma.
The Wanted at First Direct Arena
Popular boy band The Wanted head to Leeds' First Direct Arena on Saturday.
Doors open at 6pm and tickets are still available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website.
