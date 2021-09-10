Venues across Leeds are preparing for an influx of students coming to the city later this month as Freshers week starts.
Students get to enjoy a week of partying and exploring the city, but the fun is not restricted to night clubs and bars.
Here are 6 events happening during freshers week that don't require a drink in your hand to enjoy!
1. HEART Clothes Swap
Over at the Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre, or HEART for short, is the monthly clothes swap on Saturday 18 September. Dig out old clothes that you no longer wear and bring them along to the outdoor marquee, trading them in for new items. The Clothes Swap is the perfect way to make friends with the people of Headingley, all in a sustainable way. The event starts at 5pm.
Photo: Google
2. Leeds Kilo Vintage Sale
This Freshers Week pop-up sale is perfect for vintage lovers who want to refresh their wardrobe before the new term begins. Find sustainable items by the kilo and pay by the weight of what you decide to take home. The Leeds Kilo Vintage Sale is running at Kirkgate Market in the city centre from 20 to 25 September.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. The Big Welcome to Uni BBQ Party
With plenty of hot dogs, burgers and refreshing beverages to go around, the annual student BBQ in Hyde Park is the perfect way to make friends and get to know one of the most popular parks in Leeds. Starting at 1pm on Sunday 26 September, bring whatever food you like along and kick back before term starts.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Leeds Outdoor Cinema
The Outdoor Cinema comes to Leeds this Freshers Week to bring film buffs together in an evening of classic and modern favourite cinematic masterpieces. The event starts on 19 September with several pop up locations across the city including one at the University of Leeds. Take a look at the Leeds Outdoor Cinema Facebook page for full listings.
Photo: Neil Cross