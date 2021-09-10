1. HEART Clothes Swap

Over at the Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre, or HEART for short, is the monthly clothes swap on Saturday 18 September. Dig out old clothes that you no longer wear and bring them along to the outdoor marquee, trading them in for new items. The Clothes Swap is the perfect way to make friends with the people of Headingley, all in a sustainable way. The event starts at 5pm.

Photo: Google