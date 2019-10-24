Freshers' Week free food, drinks and fun at O2 Academy Leeds

For more details see below and visit academymusicgroup.com/o2academyleeds.

Events - from Monday, September 23, to Friday, October 4 - include:

BOBBY'S FRESHERS DISCO CLUB: The city’s much loved disco club night is throwing the ultimate fresher’s week disco party, with some extra special surprises, on Monday, September 23, 11pm

Bobby said: "Hey guys, I'm extremely giddy to be bringing my student Disco Club to the absolutely fabulous O2 Academy Leeds. On Monday, September 23, I get the privilege of playing all my favourite Disco gems to 1000s of you wonderful people on one of the most prestigious stages in the city.

"I really hope you can all join me’.

FRESHERS FAIR: A two-day event - Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24 and 25, 12 noon to 5pm - this will bring some of the best places in Leeds together.

Students can pop in for free MOD pizza, Blue Collar Barbering haircuts, huge student discounts, free drinks, with Cosy Club bringing their own bar. There will be ticket giveaways, lots of prizes up for grabs, massive student discounts and music.

BONGO'S BINGO: Fluffy unicorns, Coco Pops and lots of other prizes will up for grabs at Bongo's Bingo, every Wednesday in September and October, at 8pm, from Wednesday, September 25 - promising all the usual carnage in its new home at O2 Academy Leeds.

INDIE THURSDAYS: Spinning top indie tunes from 11pm - every Thursday, from September 26 - this is the biggest Indie night to hit Leeds.

It will feature classics by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Biffy Clyro, The Black Keys, Blossoms, Blur, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Circa Waves, The Clash, Courteeners, The Cribs, Foals, Gorillaz, Jamie T, Kasabian, The Killers, The Kooks, The Libertines, Nirvana, Oasis, Pulp, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Slaves, The Smiths, The Stone Roses, The Streets, The Strokes, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, The Wombats, The White Stripes, The 1975 and others.

STICKY FEET FRESHERS SHOW: Leeds' reigning student bass night, Sticky Feet, is about to deliver its biggest ever club show with production like never before on Friday, September 27, 11pm.

PROJEKT: Returning to the heart of Leeds city centre, to reaffirm itself as the North's leading Saturday night, Projekt is back every week from September 28. Six years in the making, t is a killer combination of unparalleled production, performers, resident DJ's and special guests, from 11pm.

WILD LYFE FRESHERS OPENING PARTY: Hip, Hop, RnB, Trap and Grime fans can enjoy signature high energy sets, offering a break from the commercial house and chart scene with the latest and greatest sounds championing artists from the UK urban scene.

BLACK PARADE - 00's EMO ANTHEMS: The UK's biggest emo night comes to O2 Academy Leeds, on Friday, October 4, 11pm.